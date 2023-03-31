Community Players, in Beatrice, will hold auditions for the classic musical, “The Music Man” on April 10 and 11 beginning at 7 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Players Theater, 412 Ella St., Beatrice.

They are casting 9 men, 7 women, a teenage boy and girl, 2 girls, 1 boy, and a large singing and dancing ensemble, ages 10 and up. Auditioners will be asked to read from the script and sing one minute of a prepared solo. An accompanist will be provided. Please bring sheet music to the audition for the accompanist. Anyone interested in auditioning is encouraged to sign up for an audition slot online at beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions. Show dates are June 9-11 and June 15-18.

Fast-talking salesman Harold Hill has arrived in River City, Iowa to con its residents into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he never intends to organize. But before he can collect the cash and skip town, he falls for Marian the librarian in this musical theatre treasure.

Community Players auditions are open to anyone, and there is no charge to participate in the cast or crew of a regular season show. Individuals interested in participating in a production crew, such as set painting, lights, set construction, costumes, or makeup are encouraged to contact the theater or fill out an online volunteer application form at the theater’s website.

For more information about the show call 402-228-1801 or visit www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Community Players, an award-winning theater located in downtown Beatrice, produces a wide variety of live entertainment and educational programs featuring the talents of performers from throughout Southeast Nebraska.