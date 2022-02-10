Community Players unravel a murder mystery with 'Clue: On Stage'

The cast of the newest show from Community Players gathered for dress rehearsal on Wednesday night.

The smell of fresh paint hung dense in the air. From so many hundreds of hand strokes, the drying paint brought a set to life—a fire place, a portrait, a doorway. The painted panels which form the background of the set have two sides to them, much like the characters and secret corridors explored in the show, “Clue: on Stage.”

Community Players will bring to life a play based off “Clue,” the popular board game and movie. Tyler Rinne, Community Players associate artistic director, said they’ve been wanting to perform the show for a while now. It was about finding the right time.

Rinne directed the show, and he said audiences will be hooked by the unspooling of mysteries throughout the show, something Rinne said the cast and crew worked hard to prepare.

“Every scene has a surprise in it,” he said. “Whether it’s something revealed by a character, something revealed in the plot or something revealed on our complicated set. So every scene that you see from the audience, be prepared for a surprise, and you’re probably still going to be surprised by it. So it’s working out all of those little technical issues.”

The play will follow six mysterious guests who have gathered for a dinner party with aliases. Scene by scene, secrets will flow out of the mouths of characters and from the changes in the set, allowing audiences to guess along with the murder mystery.

Ashley Hothan, who plays Miss Scarlet, said she looks forward to bringing her character to life. Since her childhood, she had a special connection to her character.

“Clue is my favorite board game,” Hothan said. “And I used to play the Super Nintendo version too a lot… Miss Scarlett has always been my favorite character. I insisted on playing Miss Scarlett whenever I played ‘Clue.’ So naturally, when I wanted to the play, I was like, ‘I want to play Miss Scarlett really bad.’”

Matt Osmotherly, who plays the butler Wadsworth, said he’s used to performing in musicals. He knew the ensemble play would be a change for him, but he didn’t know how intense it would be.

“When I did this, I thought, in a sense, it would kind of be a walk in the park,” Osmotherly said. “I was so wrong. There’s so much movement. It’s a very physical show. I’m always sweating by the end of it.”

Rinne said he’s had a lot of fun working alongside the cast of characters, and he thinks the audience will have a blast with them, too.

“They’ve done such an awesome job of bringing these characters to life,” he said. “And they’re so distinct and yet so familiar and recognizable. Everyone who comes to see the show is going to have a favorite character, and every one of these characters can be your favorite for different reasons… You’re really going to find a lot to love about these performances.”

Appearing as Wadsworth the butler is Matt Osmotherly, with Marissa Saure as the maid, Yvette. Playing the six dinner guests are Ashley Hothan as Miss Scarlet, Wayne Price as Colonel Mustard, Walter J. McDowell III as Professor Plum, Beth Anne Viessman as Mrs. White, Mason Gustafson as Mr. Green, and Diane Kahnk as Mrs. Peacock. Rounding out the cast are Ariason Snurr and Dylan Warren who each play a variety of roles.

“Clue: On Stage” will show at the Community Players at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12, 18, 19 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 20. Ticket prices are $18 for adults and $12 for children and students, with discounts available for groups numbering 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, located at 412 Ella Street, which is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances.

Reservations can be made by calling 402-228-1801 or by going online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.

