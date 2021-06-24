Concert planned for Wymore

Gospel music recording artists Phil & Pam Morgan will be appearing at Wymore CHurch of Christ, 618 West M St., Wymore, Nebraska on Sunday, the 4th day of July. The concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. and is part of their “Tribute to America” Ministry Tour. The multimedia presentation combines close family harmony with accomplished instrumentals for a fun, motivational experience.
The husband-and-wife team from Kansas City began singing together full-time in 1996, but their ministry came to an abrupt halt Sunday afternoon, June 4th, 2000, when the couple's van crashed into a bridge. Pam was thrown onto the roadside, suffering numerous injuries including a broken neck that left her completely paralyzed from the chest down. Top surgeons said she would never feel or move most of her body again. The couple immediately began a prayer chain from their PhilandPamMorgan.com website that soon circled the globe. Much to the doctor's amazement, feeling and movement began to gradually return to Pam's lifeless limbs. In one year, she progressed from being wheelchair bound to walking unassisted. The specialists still have no explanation for Pam’s miraculous recovery, but the Morgan's attribute her healing to the power of God. Exactly one year after the accident, Phil and Pam walked into a Nashville studio to record Living Proof. Phil, an award-winning songwriter, composed all the songs on that CD as well as many recordings that followed.
"When tragedy struck our family, God was the only One who got us through," Pam said. "My prayer is that through our story and music, others will be motivated to walk with God every day, no matter what life brings."
Their music is heard on Christian radio across the United States, Australia and Europe, and their live appearances entertain and encourage audiences nationwide with an unforgettable blend of music, humor and heart-to-heart honesty.
For more information about the concert, contact Wymore Church of Christ at 402-645-3181 or Dee Ann Frerichs at 402-239-6705.