Concert planned for Wymore

The husband-and-wife team from Kansas City began singing together full-time in 1996, but their ministry came to an abrupt halt Sunday afternoon, June 4th, 2000, when the couple's van crashed into a bridge. Pam was thrown onto the roadside, suffering numerous injuries including a broken neck that left her completely paralyzed from the chest down. Top surgeons said she would never feel or move most of her body again. The couple immediately began a prayer chain from their PhilandPamMorgan.com website that soon circled the globe. Much to the doctor's amazement, feeling and movement began to gradually return to Pam's lifeless limbs. In one year, she progressed from being wheelchair bound to walking unassisted. The specialists still have no explanation for Pam’s miraculous recovery, but the Morgan's attribute her healing to the power of God. Exactly one year after the accident, Phil and Pam walked into a Nashville studio to record Living Proof. Phil, an award-winning songwriter, composed all the songs on that CD as well as many recordings that followed.