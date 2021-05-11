Concordia University confers degrees to May 2021 graduates

SEWARD -- Undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred to more than 715 students who completed their studies at Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward.

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.