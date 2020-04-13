Confirmed COVID-19 case reported in Gage County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public Health Solutions confirmed an additional COVID-19 case in Gage County on Sunday.

The patient, a male in his 30s, was in close contact with an individual who was diagnosed with lab-confirmed COVID-19 but lives outside the Public Health Solutions district. The patient is in self-quarantine at home and being monitored by.

A contact investigation is in process, according to a press release.

The case was reported to PHS on Friday and brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gage County to 26, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There are no confirmed cases in Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline, or Thayer counties.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in Gage County have been associated with Gold Crest Retirement Assisted Living Center in Adams.

In an emailed statement, Gold Crest administrator Jeff Fritzen said last week that the center is working closely with state and local health officials to take the appropriate steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

A patient in her 90s at the assisted-living center was Gage County’s first COVID-19 death two weeks ago.