Confirmed COVID-19 case reported in Gage County

Public Health Solutions confirmed an additional COVID-19 case in Gage County on Sunday.
The patient, a male in his 30s, was in close contact with an individual who was diagnosed with lab-confirmed COVID-19 but lives outside the Public Health Solutions district. The patient is in self-quarantine at home and being monitored by.
A contact investigation is in process, according to a press release.
The case was reported to PHS on Friday and brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gage County to 26, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There are no confirmed cases in Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline, or Thayer counties.
The majority of COVID-19 cases in Gage County have been associated with Gold Crest Retirement Assisted Living Center in Adams.
In an emailed statement, Gold Crest administrator Jeff Fritzen said last week that the center is working closely with state and local health officials to take the appropriate steps to prevent the spread of the virus.
A patient in her 90s at the assisted-living center was Gage County’s first COVID-19 death two weeks ago.
At least five residents who have since tested positive were moved to a facility in Lincoln, and officials are investigating any contact they may have had with other people.
Public Health Solutions said at the time that it continues to work with the assisted living facility and state health officials to care for the residents. The release noted that enhanced infection control measures and precautions are in place at the facility to protect residents and staff.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.