Mark and Cerice Cornelius and their son, Trip, started Cornelius Butchery in 2020. The business is on the family farm at 1296 E. Elm Rd. near Pickrell.

Mark said he grew up helping his dad, Ron, who had a mobile butchery.

“We would go all over Gage County and do custom slaughter and sometimes bring the animals back to our farm to process,” he said.

Mark had worked for several different processing facilities throughout the years.

“Even when I was a kid I was always making my own smokers to do sausages and hot dogs. It was kind of my hobby,” he said.

Trip graduated from high school in 2018 and was planning to go to Europe and study butchery in England. He was hoping to learn more about artisan butchery, however, with the pandemic plans changed.

“We were raising and processing meat rabbits and selling them to high-end restaurants and grocery stores prior to COVID. We had a state inspected kitchen.” Mark noted. “We started doing a lot of processing in the area because people were trying to fill their freezers.

“We were doing a lot and that’s where Cornelius Butchery really started.”

Cornelius Butchery is planning to expand in the spring with the help of a grant. The extra space will allow for the current facilities to be used as a retail space.

“We’ve had to be very creative with our space and were pretty cramped,” Mark said. “But this will allow for a brand new building. It will be about five times the size of our current building.”

They hope to be able to hire additional staff with the expansion.

Mark had done poultry processing with his wife, Cerice, when his children were small, but found it to be very time consuming. He said his entire family had helped with that side hustle at one time or another and sons, Ronnie and Max, are still involved with the butchery.

People can bring their animals to the Pickrell location for slaughter and processing.

“We do everything from goats, sheep, cattle, hogs and bison," Mark said.

Trip said they also do a lot of retail products including snack sticks, jerky, ethnic and regional sausages like head cheese and boudin. They also do hams, bacon, and dried beef.

“We do all original recipes and have done a lot of research,” Mark said. “We have done a stick that came from a 50 year old recipe.”

Trip does all of the curing currently. They use locally sourced honey and Applewood in the process.

Cornelius Butchery has a vendor trailer and occasionally sets up in Beatrice, but plan to do more community events. Customers can call or visit the farm to purchase products. Delivery is also available.

They currently provide products at Ellsworth Crossing in Omaha which is a Farm to Table retailer. They provide to different concessions, as well.

Mark said he has always been interested in this line of business and loves what he does.

“Ron Heusman was a mentor and always said 'Eat with your eyes first.' That has always had a big impact on me,” Mark said. “We can take a live animal and make something that someone wants to eat.”

“Our entire family are huge foodies and love to cook,” Mark noted.

Trip said he likes the idea of serving his community.

Trip said his favorite item that they make is a jalapeno popper that he experimented with and feels like he perfected a recipe.

“That’s our niche. We want to put things out there that people can’t get there elsewhere,” Mark said. “We want people to remember our food. We try to do whatever the customer wants.”

More information can be found on the Cornelius Butchery Facebook page or by calling 402-239-0821.