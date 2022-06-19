Cornerstone to be laid by Masons for new fire station

In keeping with a centuries-old tradition, the Masons of Nebraska will lay the cornerstone of the recently completed Beatrice Fire and Rescue Building in a ceremony Saturday July 23, 2022 starting at 2 pm. at 300 S. Sixth St.

The head of Nebraska’s Masons, Grand Master W.M. Alex F. Straatmann of Grand Lodge of Nebraska, and officers from around the state will take part in the ceremony, which dates to several hundred years ago.

George Washington, a Mason, laid the cornerstone of the nation’s capital in 1793 while dressed in Masonic regalia and serving as President.

Masons lay cornerstones only on public buildings and buildings dedicated to religion, education, civic service or philanthropy. On average, about 10 cornerstones are laid by in buildings by the Masons in the state each year.

Beatrice Lodge No. 26 of Beatrice coordinated the event with Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth, City Council, City Administrator Tobias J. Tempelmeyer, Public Properties Director Mark Pethoud, and Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake.

Items are being assembled to include in the cornerstone that reflect today’s culture and the events surrounding the ceremony.

