Cosgrove Music Club starts season

The Cosgrove Music Club began its 99th year of “Enjoying Music Together” on Oct. 4, 2021 at the home of Carolyn Pugsley. The Club was led by the 2021-22 slate of officers: President: Joan Davison, Vice President: Edna Schmidt, Secretary: Debbie Smith, and Treasurer: Kathy Hegler. The Theme for this year is, “As You Like It.” The Club had not met for more than a year because of pandemic and was glad to be together with much to discuss following the long intermission.

Members enjoyed a program postponed from April of the 2019-2020 season entitled “Absolute Best Composers” “OPQRS.” A Schubert duet, “Serenade” and Valerie Roth Roubos’s duet, “Carnivale” were presented by Erin Blake and Liz Holgate, Cornet Solos, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” (from “The Lion King” …Lyricist Rice), and “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s “Pocahontas” (Lyrics by S.Schwartz) were played by Bev Ewer. Erin Blake and Carolyn Pugsley sang the vocal duet “Here I Am Lord” (by Daniel L. Schutte), followed by Pugsley presenting vocal solos, “Wedding Song,” (by Heinrich Schuetz), and Richard Rodgers’ “Edelweis,” from “The Sound of Music.” Liz Holgate presented two piano solos, “Tales from the Vienna Woods,” by Johann Strauss, and Scharwemka’s “Polish Dance.” The program wrapped up with a vocal trio arrangement of Cole Porter’s “Brush Up Your Shakespeare,” presented by Blake, Ewer, and Pugsley. Blake and Ewer served a delicious Apple dessert.