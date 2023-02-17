Cottonwood Hospice began offering services to the community last June in an effort to keep hospice care owned and operated in the community.

Cottonwood Hospice is a partnership with Dr. Steve and Anne (PA) Paulmeyer and Katie (RN) and Brian Genrich.

Co-owner and Administrator Anne Paulmeyer said she believes that smaller is better than big and hospice care is best provided with small-town values. A native of Beatrice, Paulmeyer said she felt a responsibility to continue to offer services to her neighbors with a personal level of care.

“My husband, Steve, and I are both supporters of the community and want our children to see the impact of being involved,” she said.

“We believe that the end of life should be just as beautiful and treated with as much respect as the beginning of life. We want to celebrate what is left.”

Hospice care focuses on providing support and comfort care to people at the end-stage of their lives. The patient and their family are the center of the care provided by the hospice team. The focus on hospice care is not to cure or treat the underlying disease, but instead to provide the highest quality of life for whatever time remains.

“It’s a hard decision to begin hospice.”

Paulmeyer explained that most of the team from the Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice are now with Cottonwood Hospice.

“Most of them have over 15 years of experience," he said. "The reputation that the team has is incredible. They all have a hospice heart.”

Cottonwood Hospice, the only five-star provider in the area, offer services in Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Pawnee and Richardson. The office is located at 1201 N. 10th Street in Beatrice.

“We didn’t really need an office because we serve our clients in their homes, mostly, but we wanted to maintain a space for our staff to be able to come to debrief or grieve. It’s important to have a home base,” she said.

“We have a team approach and we meet every other week to discuss the patient, the care plan and their goals. I feel like there is more of connection within hospice.”

Hospice services can include a Registered Nurse, aides, physical, occupational and speech therapies, volunteer services, spiritual counseling, a social worker, and bereavement counseling. Services could be offered in a care facility, a private home or in the hospital.

She said one of favorite things to do is celebrating birthdays with patients.

“We take a cake and make it a big deal.”

Hospice Director Chavonn Mailahn said her role as an educator is the best part of her job.

“We go into our patients and family lives at their most vulnerable time and build relationships,” she said. “Every single staff member has a hospice heart. Everything we do is with intention. Families and community are beginning to see the end of life can be beautiful.”

More information on Cottonwood Hospice or the Cottonwood Hospice Charitable Foundation can be found at cottonwoodhospice.com or by calling 402-228-8501.