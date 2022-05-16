Cottonwood Hospice taking over BCH service

As of June 15, will officially assume ownership of the former Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice program and its incredible team members. Maintaining this end of life care as a locally owned and operated service is of the upmost importance to the new owners Dr. Steve and Anni Paulmeyer along with Brian and Katie Genrich. Anni Paulmeyer, a Beatrice native and local physician assistant, will be involved in daily operations as administrator. Katie Genrich, a hospice nurse of 15 years, will serve as CNO while continuing bedside care. Dr. Steve Paulmeyer, a local Internal Medicine physician, will oversee as medical director.

Most important is that the exceptional care and the same team members of nurses, social work, and nurses’ aides will remain unchanged. This hospice team was mostly recently named a “HospiceHonors 2022” recipient for continuously providing the highest level of satisfaction of care to patients and family. Our team is composed of local healthcare personnel with over 90 years of combined hospice experience, and is committed to providing personalized end of life care rooted in the goals and beliefs of each patient and family.

Cottonwood Hospice will continue to provide hospice care wherever patients call home including personal residences, nursing homes, independent living facilities and long term care facilities.

Cottonwood Hospice office is located at 1201 N. 10th St. Beatrice, NE and can be reached at 402-228-8501. For more information, please visit our website at www.cottonwoodhospice.com

