Count critters at Homestead National Historical Park

Curious about the plants and animals of Homestead National Historical Park? Then be here on Saturday, May 15, 2021 for the 2021 Critter Count - Bioblitz!

The three ranger led nature walks will start at Homestead’s Education Center.

7-9"30 a.m. Bird Walk

10 a.m. to noon Plant Walk

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Insect Walk

The goal during the walks will be to look for and record the critters that are encountered. Make a day of it . Data will be collected using the iNaturalist app, but you do not need a device to participate; no experience is needed, and everyone is welcome!

“Keen observation of the natural environment gives us a greater appreciation for the biota that makes up the prairie and woodland ecosystems. This event is a great way to learn about the biota and contribute to science all while having a great time experiencing and learning about nature”, said Superintendent Mark Engler.

Face masks are required on NPS-administered lands where physical distancing cannot be maintained and in all NPS buildings and facilities. You are encouraged to use insect repellant and sunscreen and to bring drinking water.

