County approves funds for river access project

Beatrice City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the project previously went out for bids, though costs came back higher than anticipated. Officials are looking into additional funding sources or changing the scope of the project to allow for its completion, and are hopeful it will be done by the end of the year.

Michael Sothan, director of Main Street Beatrice, added that once the Beatrice access point is established other communities would likely follow with similar additions.

“We’re already starting to make plans with the village of Blue Springs and others to see this expanded upon,” he said. “This is something that we want to see start here in Beatrice that will hopefully carry out to other parts of the county. That’s definitely something that’s important to note.”

Sothan added that the access point and dock would be engineered to resist flooding, and damage from a flood would be minimal.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said the project could boost tourism in the area, and added the money will come from lodging tax funds, which are earmarked for projects related to tourism and lodging.

“I think there’s a lot of things coming in the next few years here for the river,” Tiemann said. “This could be a starting point, not just for kayaks, but the different types of recreation that can be used here. Instead of a dirty little area down by the river we want to make it a vibrant, nice area.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0