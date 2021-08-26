County Board holds wind energy hearing

Gage County officials heard nearly two hours of public testimony Wednesday evening regarding wind energy from area residents hoping for more strict regulations.

A total of 22 people spoke during the hearing before the County Board of Supervisors regarding proposed changes to the current regulations regarding commercial wind energy.

A common theme presented was a desire to increase setback requirements for turbines. One concern discussed was that turbines could harm the viewshed of Homestead National Historical Park.

Ross Trauernicht, who is the village chairman of Pickrell, said the one mile setback from towns or villages isn’t enough, and would limit potential growth of Gage County communities.

“One mile is not enough,” he said. “One mile limits our growth. After one mile our growth would be done. No more housing, no more businesses, no more developments. After one mile we would be done until the windmills are done and gone.”

Trauernicht suggested a setback of at least three miles from a turbine to the property line of a town or village.

Ashley Mason of Beatrice told the board wind turbines could be detrimental to area parks, and asked for increased setbacks to at least three miles from those areas.