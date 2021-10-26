Couple celebrating 70 year anniversary at Good Samaritan Society

Willie and Norma Harms of Beatrice will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on Nov. 11 at the Good Samaritan Society.

Willie stated he was working for Norma’s uncle as a farmhand when they first met.

“It wasn’t love at first sight because she was 10 and I was 16 at the time,” said Willie.

Norma said she knew who he was, but was in school. She later attended high school in Burr and went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for one year. She graduated from Lincoln School of Commerce. Before she was married she worked at Russell Stover’s and Carpenter Paper Company.

Willie served in the United States Army during WWII. He was injured in an accident prior to leaving the country.

“We didn’t really date like most people,” said Norma. “We went to basketball games and were involved in church activities.”

The couple married when Norma was 23-years-old and Willie was 29-years-old. They went on a honeymoon trip to Colorado before returning to their home near Sterling.

“I remember my mom took me wedding dress shopping. We found a waltz length dress,” said Norma.

The couple had seven children. Norman Harms lives in Hallam. Jeanine Hazen resides in Sterling. Walter Harms and Lorraine Bigsley live in Beatrice. Martin Harms lives in Eagle. Ann Wagoner lives in St. Louis, Missouri and Sheryl Prai resides in Texas.

They have 22 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

Willie farmed and worked as a mechanic throughout their marriage. He had a pilot’s license and enjoyed flying.

“Everybody brought their mechanic work to dad,” said Lorraine Bigley, daughter.

Norma worked at home caring for the children.

Willie and Norma were active in church throughout their life and the whole family was involved in some way. Willie said he served as a councilman for several years.

They said they also had card parties and spent time with friends and neighbors.

“I thought we would go to all the dances, but Willie said his feet weren’t made for dancing,” said Norma.

When asked how they have stayed married for 70 years, Norma stated they just did what needed to be done.

“We’re partners for life. That’s what we signed up for,” said Willie.

“I remember they always helped each other throughout their marriage,” said Bigley.

Willie and Norma lived at the Good Samaritan Society Villa for three years prior to moving to long-term care. The couple has adjoining rooms.

The family will celebrate the anniversary with Willie and Norma on the 13th of November. The Good Samaritan Society will provide their favorite meal of KFC in the private dining room with candles.

“Willie eats the dark meat and I eat the white meat,” said Norma.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0