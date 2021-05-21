COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall in southeast Nebraska, with the fewest cases reported since early in the pandemic.

According to Public Health Solutions, there were a total of nine cases in the five counties the health organization serves.

Saline County had six cases, while Gage, Thayer and Fillmore counties each had one reported case. No new cases were reported in Jefferson County.

Total cases by county now stand at 2,154 in Gage, 2,030 in Saline, 662 in Jefferson, 489 in Thayer and 505 in Fillmore counties, for a running total of 5,840 cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

As a result, Public Health Solutions risk dial fell again this week and is now in the upper portion of the green “low” risk level for the coronavirus.

There have been 46 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the five counties, and the weekly hospitalization rate stands at two.

