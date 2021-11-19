COVID-19 cases spike in southeast Nebraska

Case numbers of COVID-19 are on the rise in southeast Nebraska, again.

Public Health Solutions released case numbers for its five-county district this week, with numbers of reported cases nearly doubling from those two weeks ago.

This week there were 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district, compared to 110 the previous week and 80 the week before that, the first week of November.

Public Health Solutions discontinued its dashboard this summer when case numbers fell significantly. The week of June 19, the district only had one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The majority of the recent confirmed cases are out of Saline County, where there were 70 new cases compared to 48 the previous week.

For the rest of the district, there were 38 cases in Gage, 10 in Fillmore, 29 in Jefferson and eight in Thayer counties.

Thayer was the only county in the district to see a decrease from the previous week, when there were 19 cases in Gage, six in Fillmore, 28 in Jefferson and nine in Thayer counties.

The total positivity rate has also increased to a rate of 45.5% across the district, compared to 40% the previous week.

“PHS encourages individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as it is the best protection against contracting and spreading the virus,” the organization said in a press release. “This will take a tremendous load off of our already strained healthcare systems and the staff who provide care.”

As of Thursday, there have been a total of 66 confirmed COVID-related deaths in the district since the beginning of the pandemic

Vaccine is now available for anyone age 5 years and older. Public Health Solutions has walk-in clinics every week at its Crete office, 830 E. 1st St., Suite 300. Clinics are Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

Clinics are also planned for three area counties on Saturday.

A Thayer County clinic will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m. at the Thayer County Fairgrounds.

A Jefferson County Clinic will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9-11 a.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

A Fillmore County clinic will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9-11 a.m. at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds.

