COVID-19 changes district school bus plans

It’s almost time for schools reconvene, and the additional traffic may impede weekday work commutes.

Beatrice Public Schools start between 8:10-8:20 a.m., with schools opening even earlier to serve breakfast. This means around 7 a.m., buses will start to pick up students, while others may choose to walk or car pool.

The first day of school for kindergarten through ninth grade is Wednesday, Aug. 12, with preschool and grades 10-12 starting Thursday, Aug. 13.

In Nebraska, it is illegal to pass a school bus that has their stop sign out.

Jeff Hays, a paramedic and firefighter for the Beatrice Fire and Rescue Department, said he has dealt with incidents between school buses and other vehicles before, and that the individuals involved sustained minor injuries.

“The biggest thing is just awareness,” Hays said. “Being safe when the buses are stopped, the red stop sign’s out and the lights are flashing. Just stop, be patient and wait. The kids might take a little bit to get off, but it’s well worth the extra time to wait a few minutes.”