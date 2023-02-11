Tucked into an area at 801 Dorsey Street in Beatrice, Creative Surfaces has been serving the community since 2009. Father and son, Gary and Mike Keyes, create and install countertops.

Gary had worked at F.D. Kees and Storecraft in Beatrice for most of his life. He joked that he had worked in the same two block radius throughout his career.

Mike was building countertops in Lincoln and Omaha, but wanted to work on his own.

The team saw the potential for a business in Beatrice.

“There were countertop fabricators in Lincoln and Omaha to the north and Topeka towards the south, but nothing in between,” Gary said.

Gary said they had been working out of his home shop for a year when they got the contract to do the countertops for the new hospital.

“I knew when this building came up for sale that I wanted it immediately,” Mike said.

Over the years there have been times when there have been as many as four employees, but currently there is only the father-son team.

Gary does most of the sales and office work while Mike’s focus has been building in the shop. They work together during installation.

“We work with quartz, granite and solid surface,” said Mike. “We chose those because those are the best.”

“Solid surface is our biggest seller because its budget friendly, has the option of the integrated sink, cleans easy and comes in a variety of colors,” Gary said.

The recently redone showroom is full of options of colors and patterns, but there are even more they don’t put out because they don’t want to overwhelm the customer.

“I’ve learned everyone has different taste,” Gary said. “I will give them my opinion once, but after that they have to decide. We’ve installed some things that wouldn’t have been our choice, but if the customer is happy that’s all that matters.”

“I bring a lot of experience to this job and customer service is a priority.”

Gary and Mike said they were worried when they started the business, but they’ve been happy owning their own business. Mike said he most enjoys the freedom.

“We’re trying to give people the best product for the best price,” Gary said. “The customer knows what they’re getting and who’s building it. That’s an advantage of being in Beatrice.”

Creative Surfaces has a Facebook page and a website for customers to view previous projects.