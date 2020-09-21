Related to this story
A Beatrice man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after a rollover crash in Beatrice Wednesday evening.
An Omaha man will be sentenced in November in Gage County for his fifth driving under the influence conviction after reaching an agreement wit…
Judge recuses himself in case of homeowners association hoping to prevent sex offender from living in area
A new judge will be assigned in the case of a Beatrice homeowners association seeking to prevent a registered sex offender from living in its …
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
Beatrice’s Homestead Days may be canceled this year, but a new summer festival has been organized for this weekend with COVID-19 safety measur…
The Southern Lady Raiders vaulted into the MUDECAS B Division semifinals with a win over Tri County on Tuesday.
A cluster outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified in Fillmore County, where eight additional cases have been confirmed in the last week.
Minor injuries were stained in a rollover crash involving students of Tri County School Friday afternoon.
A bright, new addition is being added along Beatrice’s two major highways, as a plain brick wall will soon be a mural of notable landmarks in town.