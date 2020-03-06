Crunch time at the legislature

Priorities. A good thing to have. An especially good thing to have when time is of the essence. Here's what Nebraska lawmakers have on their plates with the session more than half over.
Tax reform, state school aid, business investment tax incentives, a funding commitment to a $2.6 billion project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha … and many others.
Buoyed by the latest upward projections from the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, thoughts run wild on using increased income for more property tax relief or to fund any of the afore-mentioned bills. Given Corona Virus induced activity in the stock market and world economy projections, at least one popular think tank is urging caution.
Renee Fry, Director of the Open Sky Policy Institute, said "More money in the cash reserve is a good thing for the state, particularly if there is economic fallout from a potential pandemic."
The Forecasting Board said revenue projections for the current fiscal year and FY2020-21 were raised primarily based on an anticipated $70 million increase in sales and use tax receipts and a $45 million increase in corporate income tax receipts in FY2019-20. Total projected revenue receipts for FY2019-20 were raised to $5.20 billion, an increase of $115 million. Projected total revenue receipts for FY2020-21 were set at $5.17 billion, an increase of $25 million.
That’s got to be encouraging news to Senator Mark Kolterman of Seward who is promoting (LB720) a new statewide business tax incentive measure. Likewise Revenue Committee chair Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and Education Committee chair Mike Groene of North Platte probably sees it as some relief for their efforts (LB974) to restructure the state’s tax system and school finance formula in what is probably the most talked about bill of the session.
Meanwhile, lawmakers adopted a resolution (LR288) offered by Sen. Julie Slama of Peru to urge Congress and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make flood control a top priority when managing water systems under their authority in the Missouri River basin.
Slama told her colleagues that flooding along the Missouri River in 2019 devastated many Nebraska communities, and much of it was due to a “systematic failure” by the Corps, which has authority over many levee systems in Nebraska as well as a network of six dams used to manage water flows in the Missouri River basin.
Although the Legislature cannot require the Corps to change its master water control manual for the basin or to update its levee standards, Slama said her priority measure signals Congress and the Corps that the lives and livelihoods of Nebraskans who live along the river deserve priority. The resolution was adopted 43-1.
Other priority measures for debate before the session ends next month include:
Lincoln Senator Patty Pansing Brooks bill (LB267) to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identification.
Groene’s bill (LB147) to allow public school teachers or administrators to use physical restraint on unruly and disruptive students and remove them from class and/or the school grounds.
Pansing Brooks bill (LB283) to provide for a climate change study.
Omaha Sen. Meghan Hunt’s bill (LB962) to adopt the Nebraska Fair Pay to Play Act to allow student athletes in college to be paid for promoting products and services and to allow them to hire agents to facilitate that process.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard wants lawmakers to approve placing a Constitutional Amendment (LR300 CA) on the November ballot to allow for a prohibition on all forms of taxation other than a one - time consumption tax.
Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk is also proposing a Constitutional Amendment (LR279CA) to let voters authorize an increase in the number of state senators from the current 49 to 55. He has noted that doesn’t mean the number would automatically increase, but it could be anywhere between 49 and 55.
This is a fairly optimistic agenda. Please note, each senator gets one priority and some senators pick others bills to promote. Committees get to pick two bills and Scheer tabs 25. So, there are more than the major issues I have listed.
There are numerous variables that can and will derail the best-laid plans. Stay tuned; this is going to get very, very interesting.
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.