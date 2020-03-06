Crunch time at the legislature

That’s got to be encouraging news to Senator Mark Kolterman of Seward who is promoting (LB720) a new statewide business tax incentive measure. Likewise Revenue Committee chair Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and Education Committee chair Mike Groene of North Platte probably sees it as some relief for their efforts (LB974) to restructure the state’s tax system and school finance formula in what is probably the most talked about bill of the session.

Meanwhile, lawmakers adopted a resolution (LR288) offered by Sen. Julie Slama of Peru to urge Congress and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make flood control a top priority when managing water systems under their authority in the Missouri River basin.

Slama told her colleagues that flooding along the Missouri River in 2019 devastated many Nebraska communities, and much of it was due to a “systematic failure” by the Corps, which has authority over many levee systems in Nebraska as well as a network of six dams used to manage water flows in the Missouri River basin.

Although the Legislature cannot require the Corps to change its master water control manual for the basin or to update its levee standards, Slama said her priority measure signals Congress and the Corps that the lives and livelihoods of Nebraskans who live along the river deserve priority. The resolution was adopted 43-1.