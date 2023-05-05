Crystal Erb
Years in nursing: Eight
Specialty/Department: Skilled nursing facility.
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
My mom and older sister are nurses and I always looked up to them. That was the deciding factor.
What’s on fact about you that people would be surprised to know?
I hate snakes and spiders.
What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?
Attachment – losing a resident that you become close to.
What’s your favorite part of being a nurse?
Being a nurse has a huge sense of pride and satisfaction. I also feel like working close to other nurses and CNA’s is like being part of a family.