Crystal Phothirath

I’ve been in nursing homes the whole time. I started out as a CNA and then I worked my way up.

I have three kids.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

I worked at American Tool here in Beatrice and they shut down the plant to send it to China. They would help with schooling so I decided to go into health care. In the back of my mind I wanted a job there would always be a need for. I really do enjoy what I do.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last few years?

When it first started we were having to gown up completely and change between every room because the nurses here at Good Sam do it all. A lot of us do 12 hour shifts so any time we would go into a room we’d have to change every time. That was a real challenge at times, and it was sad for the residents. They were kind of scared because we always said stay in your room and they could only see their family through a window.

What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?

People are surprised when I say I worked in a factory and went back to school, because I hated high school. I actually dropped out and then I got my GED so it was hard for me to decide to go back to school and complete it.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

Sometimes I feel like people don’t realize what we actually do. They think we just sit behind a desk, but there’s a lot more to being a nurse. I was always told you have to be a special kind of person to work in the nursing field.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

I think the hardest part is having to tell someone that their loved one has passed away. That part is hard. You grow close to all of them. I love around a lot, but I’m here most every day. I do 12 hour shifts and work extra, so it’s like my home and hard to watch them decline.

What's your favorite part of being a nurse?

Working with the residents, learning about them and them telling us stories. Just getting to know them is probably my favorite part.

