Czech Fest successfully returns to Wilber

Over the weekend thousands of Czechs and other interested parties gathered in Wilber in celebration of the 60th annual Wilber Czech Festival.

For four days, the roughly 1,880-population town was full of Czech food, music, dancing and other entertainment in the first Czech Fest since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teri Shestak, the president of the Nebraska Czechs of Wilber, said she thinks the event went very well.

“Friday night was well attended, and the children’s parade went very, very well. It was a beautiful, beautiful evening for the accordion jamboree, and the children’s dancing and historical pageant were able to go on wonderfully well,” Shestak said. “And then Saturday and Sunday I thought went very well, also. I think the event was well attended, and I think everything went smoothly.”

Shestak said it’s hard to estimate how many people attended, but that visually it seemed like there were less people on Sunday than in years past. She said that could be due to the humid weather, COVID, or a mix of other reasons.

Overall, Shestak said she thinks the people of Wilber’s pride in their culture and heritage is what makes the event so successful.

“It’s amazing how the community comes together,” Shestak said. “There are so many Czechs in Wilber, and I think they just want to show everyone our cultural heritage and keep it alive. It’s important for them…Their ancestors immigrated over here, and they want to keep that Czech heritage alive. So we have, even now, a lot of younger people that are starting to get more involved because they want to keep it going for themselves and for their children, also.”

