Tuesday

For the public

Children and Adult Immunization Clinic: 3-7 p.m., 1110 Jackson St., Beatrice. Appointments are necessary. Call 402-223-2366. Bring insurance or Medicaid card to the appointment. Sponsored by Beatrice Community Hospital.

Warren’s Community Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. free meal at Christ Church Episcopal, Fifth and Lincoln streets, Beatrice. Feeding ministry sponsored by the Christian community. Open each Tuesday evening. Call 402-223-5538.

Clubs/organizations

Prayer Group: New Hope Community Outreach will host a community prayer group and faith-based movie showing every Tuesday at 4 p.m. The event will be held at 625 Court St. in Beatrice. If you have questions or need a ride, call 402-806-5300.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous: noon open meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., Beatrice (use west entrance).

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. STEP meeting at the Salvation Army Community Center, located at Seventh and Market streets in Beatrice.

New Liberation Group of Alcoholics Anonymous: 8-9 p.m. open meeting, 1200 Summit St., Beatrice.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Club: 6 p.m. weigh-in, 6:30-7 p.m. weekly meeting and program at Holy Cross Church, 1918 Garfield St., Beatrice. Call 402-228-2557.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 796: 9 a.m. weekly meeting at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 114 Lavelle St., Diller. Call 402-793-5396 or 402-766-3780.

Wednesday

Clubs/organizations

Beatrice Fiscal Fusion BNI: meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Good Samaritan Society, located at 401 S. 22nd St. in Beatrice.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. meeting at the Salvation Army Community Center, located at Seventh and Market streets in Beatrice.

Al-Anon: 8 p.m. meeting at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice.