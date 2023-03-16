Friday

For the public

Wymore Community Coffee: 10 a.m. at Park Lodge, hosted by Ray Manske, American Senior Benefits Representative.

Wymore Sons of American Legion Mixed Stag: 5:30 p.m. until gone. Fish fry and ham for a $15 donation. Dine in at the Wymore American Legion, 815 West D St., Wymore.

Clubs/organizations

Beatrice Toastmasters: 7-8 a.m. in the chamber office of the Carnegie Building, located at 218 N. Fifth St. Visitors are welcome. Ron Miller can be contacted at mrf441@hotmail.com. For information about Toastmasters’ club, visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. meeting at the Good Samaritan Event Center, 401 S. 22nd Street, Beatrice (use east entrance).

Beatrice Guardian Angels: 8 p.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 19th and Garfield streets in Beatrice.

Guardian Angels Narcotics Anonymous: 8-9 p.m. in the basement of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 19th and Garfield streets in Beatrice.

Saturday

Clubs/organizations

Weight Watchers: 8 a.m. weigh in, meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Villa at Flowing Springs, 2211 Sunset Drive, Beatrice. For more information, go to www.weightwatchers.com or www.facebook.com/wwbeatrice.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., Page 164 group, Mennonite Church, 12th and Summit streets.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. meeting at the Salvation Army Community Center, located at Seventh and Market streets in Beatrice.