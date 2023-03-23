Friday

For the public

Wymore Community Coffee: 10 a.m. at Wymore Community Center.

Barneston American Legion drive thru fish fry: 4-7 p.m. (or until gone) at the Barneston American Legion Club. They will be serving pan fried fish, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw & tartar sauce for $12 per plate.

Clubs/organizations

Beatrice Toastmasters: 7-8 a.m. in the chamber office of the Carnegie Building, located at 218 N. Fifth St. Visitors are welcome. Ron Miller can be contacted at mrf441@hotmail.com. For information about Toastmasters’ club, visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. meeting at the Good Samaritan Event Center, 401 S. 22nd Street, Beatrice (use east entrance).

Beatrice Guardian Angels: 8 p.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 19th and Garfield streets in Beatrice.

Guardian Angels Narcotics Anonymous: 8-9 p.m. in the basement of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 19th and Garfield streets in Beatrice.

Saturday

Clubs/organizations

Weight Watchers: 8 a.m. weigh in, meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Villa at Flowing Springs, 2211 Sunset Drive, Beatrice. For more information, go to www.weightwatchers.com or www.facebook.com/wwbeatrice.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., Page 164 group, Mennonite Church, 12th and Summit streets.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. meeting at the Salvation Army Community Center, located at Seventh and Market streets in Beatrice.