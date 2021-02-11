Daily calendar

Schmidt: Charley Lincoln Schmidt (8 pounds, 11 ounces) was born Dec. 23, 2020 at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Parents are Matt and Taylor Schmidt of Holmesville. Grandparents are Jay and Carol Boyer of Liberty and Steve and Phyllis Schmidt of Beatrice.
Sabatka: Olivia Dawn Sabatka (6 pounds, 10 ounces) was born Jan. 20, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Caleb and Amanda Sabatka of Beatrice. Grandparents are Don Morris of Omaha, Anjie and Rob Leon of Omaha, Losa Bice of Blair, David Sabatka and Lizzy McCoy of Syracuse. Great-great grandparents are Roxie Morris of Omaha, Rose Bowlby of Omaha, Doug and Billie Mund of Crystal, Minn.
Martin: Jaycee Martin (6 pounds, 3 ounces) was born Jan. 23, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Judd Martin and Shianne Thompson of Chester. Grandparents are Lori Billinwillms of Gladstone, Greg Thompson of Fairbury, Vanessa Martin of Glenwood, Iowa, Joe Martin of Orient, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Les and Cheryl Thompson of Jansen, Gene and Mardell Martin of Fontanelle, Iowa.
Woutzke: Maverick Joseph Woutzke (7 pounds, 12.4 ounces, 19 ½ inches) was born Jan. 25, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Logan Jay Woutzke and Elizabeth Gayle Remmenga of Blue Springs. Grandparents are Sharon Surratt and Danny Bohlmeyer of Blue Springs, Tom Remmenga Jr. of Fairbury, Cora dn Kenny Betts of Crete, Bill and Melanie Woutzke of Blue Rapids, Kan. Great-grandparents are Bill and Lola Woutzke of Blue Springs, Tom Remmenga of Fairbury, Helen Kracht of Marysville, Kan.
Weyer: Callen L. Weyer was born Jan. 29, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joshua and Jessica Weyer of Wymore. Grandparents are Rich and Joy Miccicke of Wymore, Keith and the late Langie Weyer of Wymore.
Gibson: Elijah Adam Lee Gibson ( 8 pounds, 3 ounces) was born Feb. 2, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Adam Gibson and Brittney Rademacher of Beatrice. Grandparents are Sherri and Aaron Menke of Beatrice, Amy and Richard Gibson of Falls City, David Rademacher and Cindy Bergmeier of Beatrice.
Vitosh: Baylor Ann Vitosh (7 pounds, 10.8 ounces) was born Feb. 4, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Blake and Carly Vitosh. Grandparents are Bruce and Gwen Vitosh of Odell, Jim and Sherry Morehead of Fairbury. Great-grandparents are the late Melvin and Lylah Vitosh, Rosemary Heble and the late Jim Heble, the late Bill and Rita Stone, Audrey Morehead and the late Darrel Morehead.
McHenry: MaKenzie Grace McHenry was born Feb. 5, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Taylor and Katelyn McHenry of Barneston.