Daily calendar

Schmidt: Charley Lincoln Schmidt (8 pounds, 11 ounces) was born Dec. 23, 2020 at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Parents are Matt and Taylor Schmidt of Holmesville. Grandparents are Jay and Carol Boyer of Liberty and Steve and Phyllis Schmidt of Beatrice.

Sabatka: Olivia Dawn Sabatka (6 pounds, 10 ounces) was born Jan. 20, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Caleb and Amanda Sabatka of Beatrice. Grandparents are Don Morris of Omaha, Anjie and Rob Leon of Omaha, Losa Bice of Blair, David Sabatka and Lizzy McCoy of Syracuse. Great-great grandparents are Roxie Morris of Omaha, Rose Bowlby of Omaha, Doug and Billie Mund of Crystal, Minn.

Martin: Jaycee Martin (6 pounds, 3 ounces) was born Jan. 23, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Judd Martin and Shianne Thompson of Chester. Grandparents are Lori Billinwillms of Gladstone, Greg Thompson of Fairbury, Vanessa Martin of Glenwood, Iowa, Joe Martin of Orient, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Les and Cheryl Thompson of Jansen, Gene and Mardell Martin of Fontanelle, Iowa.