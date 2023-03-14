Wednesday

Clubs/organizations

Beatrice Fiscal Fusion BNI: meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Good Samaritan Society, located at 401 S. 22nd St. in Beatrice.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. meeting at the Salvation Army Community Center, located at Seventh and Market streets in Beatrice.

Al-Anon: 8 p.m. meeting at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice.

Thursday

For the public

Children and Adult Immunization Clinic: Noon-4 p.m., 1110 Jackson St., Beatrice. Appointments are necessary. Call 402-223-2366. Bring insurance or Medicaid card to the appointment. Sponsored by Beatrice Community Hospital.

Burwood Books/Mother to Mother Ministry: will have story time at 10 a.m. for children in pre-school through kindergarten. Prizes are awarded after ten times in attendance. Call 402-223-6042 for more information.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. First Presbyterian Church (use west entrance), 321 N. Fifth St., Beatrice.

Beatrice Undergrounders Narcotics Anonymous: 8:15 p.m. in the basement of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 19th and Garfield streets in Beatrice.