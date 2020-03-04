You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Daily calendar
View Comments

Daily calendar

Wednesday

Clubs/organizations

Beatrice Fiscal Fusion BNI: meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Good Samaritan Society, located at 401 S. 22nd St. in Beatrice.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. meeting at the Salvation Army Community Center, located at Seventh and Market streets in Beatrice.

Al-Anon: 8 p.m. meeting at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice.

Thursday

For the public

Children and Adult Immunization Clinic: Noon-4 p.m., 1110 Jackson St., Beatrice. Appointments are necessary. Call 402-223-2366. Bring insurance or Medicaid card to the appointment. Sponsored by Beatrice Community Hospital.

Burwood Books/Mother to Mother Ministry: will have story time at 10 a.m. for children in pre-school through kindergarten. Prizes are awarded after ten times in attendance. Call 402-223-6042 for more information.

Clubs/organizations

Vesper Chapter # 9 OES regular stated meeting: 7 p.m. at Masonic Temple, 130 N. Seventh St.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. First Presbyterian Church (use west entrance), 321 N. Fifth St., Beatrice.

Beatrice Undergrounders Narcotics Anonymous: 8:15 p.m. in the basement of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 19th and Garfield streets in Beatrice.

Friday

For the public

Wymore community coffee: 10 a.m. at Blue Springs Methodist Church.

Clubs/organizations

Beatrice Toastmasters: 7-8 a.m. in the chamber office of the Carnegie Building, located at 218 N. Fifth St. Visitors are welcome. Ron Miller can be contacted at mrf441@hotmail.com. For information about Toastmasters’ club, visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Samaritan Springs names new manager

Samaritan Springs names new manager

Good Samaritan Society-Beatrice is pleased to announce Stacey Gydesen as the new Assisted Living Manager at Samaritan Springs in Beatrice. Sta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News