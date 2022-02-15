Daily Sun, BCH partner to honor nurses

We are living in unprecedented times.

With the continued strain of COVID-19, it’s without question that health care workers continue to be a vital asset to our communities.

Because of the impact that nurses make in their community and on their patients, the Beatrice Daily Sun is excited to once again honor extraordinary nurses in our area who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.

In partnership with Beatrice Community Hospital, the Daily Sun plans to celebrate nurses who put others first and have made a truly significant impact in their community and on their patients.

Ten honorees will be featured in a special section and online in honor of National Nurses Week, on Saturday May 7.

“BCH is proud to work with the Beatrice Daily Sun to recognize all the dedicated nurses and their tireless efforts to provide quality care in our local communities,” said Beatrice Community Hospital CEO Rick Haraldson.

Honorees will be selected from the nominations by a local, credible panel of judges. Nominations are open to the public through March 14.

“One thing that COVID has taught us is the value of compassionate nurses in all capacities -- small hospitals, larger hospitals, nursing homes, home care, schools and urgent cares,” Haraldson said. “They all made a difference this past year as we continued to care for patients who were sick with COVID but also the patients suffering from many, many other illnesses and injuries.

“We are excited to be a presenting sponsor of this event, and invite everyone to consider nominating a nurse who made a difference in their lives during the past year.”

The public can nominate nurses for this honor now through March 14 at https://go.beatricedailysun.com/Nurses2022

“The care that nurses provide is crucial to our community,” said Daily Sun publisher Patrick Ethridge. “They are saving lives, lending emotional support and taking care of our loved ones each and every day. I’m excited to partner with Beatrice Community Hospital on this project. We really are lucky to have so many amazing healthcare workers serving our citizens and I can’t wait to share some of their stories.”

