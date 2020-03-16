Daily Sun eliminating office hours

The Beatrice Daily Sun’s top priority is the health and well-being of our customers and employees.

With the threat posed by COVID-19, we are all looking for ways to minimize physical contact and reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

One measure the Beatrice Daily Sun is taking is to eliminate lobby hours and handle business over the phone, via email or online. We value the face-to-face relationships we have with customers, so we don’t take this step lightly.

We’ll still have local employees ready to help with your questions and requests. Our local number is 402-223-5233, and you can select the appropriate prompt for your request. Press zero (0) for the operator.

By going to beatricedailysun.com/services you can make a payment, place a temporary hold, or enter a service request for your subscription. You can also place an ad, submit an obituary, a legal notice or a letter to the editor or simply contact us with a question and/or comment.

You can also reach us via email, news@beatricedailysun.com, for any questions and/or requests.