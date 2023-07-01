Damon Jul 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Isaiah Scott Weers Isaiah Scott Weers, 22 Man who stole catalytic converters sent to prison in Gage County District Court A Fairbury man who stole an estimated 34 catalytic converters was sent to prison Thursday in Gage County District Court. William "Billy" Lee Guy William "Billy" Lee Guy, 48 A couple marking their 50th anniversary were stabbed to death, and a suspect has been charged A suspect has been arrested in the weekend killings of a Boston-area husband and wife celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and the woman…