Darla Apr 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Two cited for Wymore burglary Two juveniles were issued citations by law enforcement after a burglary at a Wymore business. Beatrice man arrested for drug possession A Beatrice man was arrested after drugs were found in his apartment this week. At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Missouri man arrested for sexually assaulting Beatrice teen A Missouri man was arrested for sexual assault and sex trafficking a minor after allegedly having a relationship with a Beatrice teen. Oklahoma man arrested in Beatrice for drug distribution An Oklahoma man was arrested in Beatrice for drug distribution and weapon offenses following a traffic stop.