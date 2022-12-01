David Marsh to present world music

Celebrate vibrant musical traditions at Homestead National Historical Park. On Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., David Marsh will be presenting “Music Around the World” at the Education Center.

With over a dozen instruments and stories about each, Marsh entertains with music from around the world. This multi-cultural program is a musical presentation of the influence that immigrants from around the world have had on American culture. Audiences learn about the creativity of the “folk” who developed the instruments and musical styles, the role music has played in traditional cultures and the musical influences various cultures have had on one another in America.

“Music Around the World’ is the first special program of the Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures. The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures also features decorated trees and tabletop displays featuring ornaments and hand-made crafts that reflect the spirit of hope, humor, traditions, and generosity which characterized winter celebrations in the West. These displays are available for viewing now and will continue to be on display until December 31, 2023.

Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events is free. For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.

Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2023. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).