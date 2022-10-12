Deputies respond to two crashes involving animals

Deputies rescue crews responded to multiple crashes involving animals within a four-hour period.

At around 11 p.m. Friday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on West Highway 136 and Southwest 89th Road.

A press release stated a white 2022 Honda CR-V driven by Leslie Hoins, 83, was traveling eastbound on Highway 136. Shortly after passing the intersection, Hoins’s vehicle struck a black cow that was standing on the highway in the eastbound lane.

Around the same time, a blue 2007 Ford Excursion driven by Kent Mahler, 54, was traveling eastbound on Highway 136. Mahler had four passengers in the vehicle with him.

As Mahler was crossing Southwest 89th Road, he struck a second black cow that had entered the roadway. Mahler was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on scene by Beatrice Fire and Rescue. A 17-year-old female passenger was transported to the Beatrice Community Hospital by private vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is on-going. Proper restraints were used in both vehicles. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors, the press release said.

At around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, both departments were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on West Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road.

The investigation revealed that a gray 2007 Ford Edge driven by Kelsey Schacht, 29, was traveling southbound on the highway. As she approached Southwest 45th Road, Schacht swerved to avoid hitting a deer that jumped out in front of her vehicle. Schacht ran off the roadway, and struck a road sign. Schacht then fainted, and regained consciousness in the east side ditch. She was transported to the Beatrice Community Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Proper restraints were implemented at the time of the accident. Airbags were not deployed. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors.