Deputy 309 May 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Wymore man arrested for possession of child pornography A Wymore man was arrested for possession of child pornography after an investigation dating back to last May. At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Illinois girl missing for 6 years found in NC after she was recognized from Netflix series Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster… Farewell, Beatrice I’ve never been a fan of “goodbye columns.” Rural broadband service coming to Gage County High-speed internet is coming to rural Gage County.