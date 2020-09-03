Dermatology to be added to JCH&L specialty clinics

Dr. Bowen grew up in Omaha, and attended Millard West High School where he was a two-time swimming state champion. He swam for four years at the US Air Force Academy, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He graduated from The University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2008. He interned in internal medicine at LSU-Shreveport, and then served three years tour as flight surgeon at Little Rock Air Force Base. He completed his dermatology residency at Wilford Hall Medical Center at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas. He was on the faculty there for two years, then became Chief of Dermatology at Offutt Air Force Base in 2017. He and Gina Weir, MD, opened Dermatology Associates of Lincoln in May 2020.

Dr. Bowen is board certified by the American Board of Dermatology and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Contact Dermatitis Society, and the Association of Military Dermatologists. His publications have been cited by more than 170 other authors, and his seminal work on allergy to skin adhesives has been referenced in 16 separate journal articles. His work on Atopic Dermatitis earned him the 2020 Association of Military Dermatologists’ research award.

He has three young daughters, and remains an avid triathlete and open water swimmer. He swam solo across the English Channel, and has completed multiple Ironman races.

All outpatients who visit the clinic are screened and will be asked to wear a mask. For an appointment or more information, call JCH&L Outpatient Services at 402-729-6851.

