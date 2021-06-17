Diller Community Foundation Fund welcomes intern

The Diller Community Foundation Fund welcomes Hayley Denner home for the summer to help local volunteers further their mission to create a bigger social media presence, analyze youth survey results, and research youth philanthropy projects.
Denner, a student at Concordia University studying K-12 Art Education, began her duties with the Diller Community Foundation Fund in May and will work alongside local leadership through early August. During that time, Denner will assist with revamping the Fund’s Facebook page, reviewing youth surveys, and develop ways to enhance youth philanthropy.
Denner’s position is being partially funded by Nebraska Community Foundation’s Hometown Internship program. Launched in 2020, NCF’s Hometown Interns program is attracting ambitious young Nebraskans to return to their hometowns for the summer and further the work and mission of their local Nebraska Community Foundation affiliated fund. This program is helping young people feel more connected to their hometowns, hone job relevant skills, and network with adults and job creators in the area. Importantly, it’s allowing them to envision a bright future right in their own hometown.
On the heels of tremendous success with 13 exceptional 2020 Hometown Interns, NCF expanded the program to include up to 25 interns for summer 2021.
“My work last year as a Hometown Intern was eye-opening,” said Miranda Shreves, who will serve as one of two Hometown Intern Coordinators this summer. “I hope this year’s class gains the same perspective and more.”
The expansion builds on the results of the 2020 NCF Youth Survey, which revealed that most participants would prefer to live in a small community, and they’re motivated to make a positive impact on the places that raised them. The primary reason young Nebraskans don’t envision a future in their hometowns comes down to job opportunities—44% of respondents said the main reason they would not remain in their area is because of career opportunities elsewhere. NCF’s Hometown Internship program aims to capitalize on that by creating those opportunities right at home.