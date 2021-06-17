Diller Community Foundation Fund welcomes intern

The expansion builds on the results of the 2020 NCF Youth Survey, which revealed that most participants would prefer to live in a small community, and they’re motivated to make a positive impact on the places that raised them. The primary reason young Nebraskans don’t envision a future in their hometowns comes down to job opportunities—44% of respondents said the main reason they would not remain in their area is because of career opportunities elsewhere. NCF’s Hometown Internship program aims to capitalize on that by creating those opportunities right at home.