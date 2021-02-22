Diller Community Foundation grants to benefit area youth

The Diller Community Foundation Fund made numerous investments in local young people during its 2020 grant period with five grants totaling $6,350.

DCFF made a $300 commitment to the Bullets Shooting Stars Baseball League for the purchase of medals, equipment and supplies. The funds will also help to sponsor a post-season celebration. The league aims to give youth with disabilities an opportunity to play baseball and is open to players from area schools. Games are played during the month of June in Beatrice.

The Diller-Odell Youth Football program will have updated helmets and uniforms when they take the field for their 2021 season thanks to a $1,500 grant from DCFF. The program is for third through sixth grade students at Diller-Odell.

Crosswalk, the Wednesday after-school program sponsored by St. Paul Lutheran Church, will use its $500 grant from the Diller Community Foundation Fund to provide fun and fellowship for children from preschool to fifth grade. The hour-long, weekly program provides snacks, music, games and a lesson. The students also can complete “Caring Projects” for others.