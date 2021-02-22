Diller Community Foundation grants to benefit area youth

The Diller Community Foundation Fund made numerous investments in local young people during its 2020 grant period with five grants totaling $6,350.
DCFF made a $300 commitment to the Bullets Shooting Stars Baseball League for the purchase of medals, equipment and supplies. The funds will also help to sponsor a post-season celebration. The league aims to give youth with disabilities an opportunity to play baseball and is open to players from area schools. Games are played during the month of June in Beatrice.
The Diller-Odell Youth Football program will have updated helmets and uniforms when they take the field for their 2021 season thanks to a $1,500 grant from DCFF. The program is for third through sixth grade students at Diller-Odell.
Crosswalk, the Wednesday after-school program sponsored by St. Paul Lutheran Church, will use its $500 grant from the Diller Community Foundation Fund to provide fun and fellowship for children from preschool to fifth grade. The hour-long, weekly program provides snacks, music, games and a lesson. The students also can complete “Caring Projects” for others.
Diller-Odell High School students will now have the opportunity for a new journalism experience through a $2,950 DCFF grant. Tim Linscott, editor and owner of the Fairbury Journal-News, will coordinate with the school and other area journalists to instruct students in all aspects of local journalism. The budding journalists will learn how to gather and distribute news while being guided through the process of creating an online newspaper.
Delicious and high quality locally produced meats are part of the menu for all Diller-Odell students through the Fed from the Farm program which received a DCFF grant for $1,100 to aid in processing costs. The Diller-Odell FFA Alumni started the Fed from the Farm program during the 2019-2020 school year to integrate and promote local beef and pork through the school's meal service, not to mention better connect students to their community and local agriculture.
The Diller Community Foundation Fund made grants and gifts totaling over $48,000 to community, school and area projects during the 2020 gifting period. The DCFF advisory committee continues its work to build Diller’s unrestricted endowment in order to provide financial resources for both projects, programs and worthy causes today, and those that arise in the years to come.
Those who wish to invest in the future of Diller may make a contribution to the Diller Community Foundation Fund by mail at PO Box 14, Diller, NE, 68342, or online at nebcommfound.org/give/diller-community-foundation-fund. DCFF is an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation and all donations are tax deductible.