Marty Raney, host of Discovery Channel's Homestead Rescue, will be at Homestead National Historical Park on Saturday, June 24, at 2:00 p.m.as part of our Homestead Days activities. On Homestead Rescue, The Raney family uses their building, farming, and hunting expertise to help independent farmsteads.

This will be Raney's first time in Nebraska. Raney is an author, television host, contractor, and outdoor enthusiast. As host of Discovery’s Homestead Rescue, Raney strives to teach individuals how to live a self-sufficient and sustainable life.

The term homestead is rooted in the Homestead Act of 1862, which offered a chance to earn 160 acres of federal land. The act ended in 1986 but continues to inspire self-sufficient landowners. Some of the people Homestead Rescue has helped are living on generational homesteads that were secured through the Homestead Act.

This event is made possible by the generosity of The Friends of Homestead, Humanities Nebraska, and The Hevelone Foundation. Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events is free.

For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402)223-3514.

