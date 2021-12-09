 Skip to main content
District Court worker recognized during ceremony

Awards

Front Row left to right: Creston Ashburn, Erin Curran, Jennifer Manning, Michelle Lindhart, Ann Alden, Laurayne Hall, Casey Tribolet, Jason Fredenburg, Chief Justice Heavican, Linda Smith, Linda Veerhusen, Sue Nieto, Diane Wells.

Back row left to right: RayLynn Coble, Dean Rohwer, Corey Steel, Martin Jensen, Deb Minardi, Jordan Hernandez, Jordan Flynn, Michael Prochnow, Amoreena Brady, MaKayla Parriott.

 Courtesy photo

Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court, Mike Heavican, presented 22 awards to Judicial Branch employees and teams on Dec. 7, 2021, during the annual Nebraska Judicial Branch recognition event.

State Court Administrator Corey Steel, Probation Administrator Deb Minardi, and the Chief Justice honored employees with a ceremony in the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. The awards are the highest honors given by the Nebraska Supreme Court, recognizing outstanding performance by court and probation employees in the Nebraska Judicial System.

Diane Wells, of Gage County, was presented with an award for the outstanding clerk of the District Court.

The Employee Recognition Committee selected nine individuals and two teams from the nominations submitted. Candidates for the awards were nominated by colleagues in the courts and probation offices.

