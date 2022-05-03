Don Schuller statement on recall attempt

The recent recall attempt on me failed. No petitions were returned to the County Clerk by the required deadline. While I am pleased this is behind us, I would like to address two matters that came up during the process which will continue to affect our county: unnecessary partisanship, and differences of opinion between more and less populated areas of Gage County.

The reasons given for this recall consisted mainly of partisan personal agendas related to national issues, and unrelated to Gage County. It’s my opinion that elected county officials should focus on county business. Obviously, that does include wind regulation. Wind power will be an ongoing issue as energy needs increase. It is not the County Board’s purpose to determine the viability of the science or the business of wind turbines. The Board regulates the industry the same as it regulates other businesses, such as livestock operations. It is the business of property owners to negotiate a good contract with a reputable company. It is the Board’s purpose to regulate, not terminate, an industry; and, further, to protect the property rights of landowners.

As the representative of my district, it is my job to consider everyone and not just the vocal few. Therefore, I visited city/village council meetings and a school board meeting, in Southern Gage County, to ask local leaders to consider the possibility of separating alternative energy zoning regulations by area in the county. I deliberately sought the input of my constituents so I could represent them properly.

Present wind zoning regulations were strongly influenced by the northern half of the county. My vote against the present regulations is based on the fact that it covers the entire county. I stated this at the time of the vote. People in southern portions of the county have different needs and opinions than those in the north. I can understand the concerns of those who prefer fewer or no wind turbines in the heavily populated north. I hope those in the northern part of the county can understand the concerns of those in the south. Of course, there will always be those who object, no matter what the outcome of any vote is.

While I am personally pleased that the recall effort failed, I remain deeply concerned about the lies that were told about me—that I went door to door to stop it, that I tried to intimidate residents in my district—and more. Anyone who knows me knows I have never had an intimidating personality and likely found those accusations, as I did, laughable. But there are many in the county who don’t know me, and real damage is done by individuals who deliberately tell falsehoods. I hope this is the end of it.

My votes and actions are consistent with the scope of a supervisor’s duties. I personally pledge to continue to serve my constituents with integrity, to fulfill my role as their County Supervisor faithfully, and remain grateful for their enduring confidence in me.

