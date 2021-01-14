Don’t let this kind of shooting accident happen to you

“It took a few minutes to figure out what had happened”, said the shooter. “When I looked at the rifle and opened the bolt, I saw the split case. I then saw it was a .270 cartridge and not a 7mm. I had just reached over to grab another round and loaded it without even thinking about it.”

It is easy to see how the two different cartridges could be mistaken. Even side by side, there is not a lot of difference.

I actually came close to doing the same thing a couple of years ago. I bought a rifle from an individual who told me it was a .308 and I had no reason not to take his words for it. I just assumed (and we all know that that can mean) it was a .308 because the guy I bought it from told me it was a .308. I never looked at the rifle closely...it was in fact a .300 Winchester Magnum.

I put the rifle in my vault for a few months and several months later decided to see if it was sighted in. I planned to meet up with a couple of shooting buddies and do some target practice. The day we met at the range I was making my preparations when my shooting buddy, Fred Werkmeister, said, “Oh, cool. I’ve never shot a .300 Win Mag before.”

I looked at Werkmeister and gave him a bit of a quizzical look and said, “What? You’re not going to shoot one today either. This is a .308.”