Down and dirty

A Tennessee man was arrested in rural Gage County Tuesday following a search by a State Patrol K-9 unit.
Gage County officials took a stance this week opposing a federal program they worry could restrict land use in Nebraska.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
This is a compliment to an individual, but also to the city of Beatrice. On June 5, I was riding my motorcycle in central Iowa, this side of D…
NEBRASKA CITY -- Beatrice's baseball success continued Wednesday night when the Neapco Juniors captured the B1 Area Tournament Championship in…
The Norris High School-to-Major League Baseball pipeline remains strong.
On Wednesday morning, Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander and school board President Jon Zimmerman released an open letter …
Employees of a Burger King in Lincoln turned in their two-week notices and changed a sign outside the restaurant to read "We all quit."
NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice Neapco Juniors were able to stave off elimination in the B1 Area Tournament Tuesday with an 11-3 win over Spring…