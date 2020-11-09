Dr. Burke Kline honored

Dr. Burke Kline, Jefferson Community Health and Life CEO, was honored on Friday as he was named the American College of Healthcare Executives Early Careerist during the ACHE annual convention, being held virtually this year.
The Early Careerist Regent’s Award is selected using the following criteria: member of ACHE, demonstrating leadership capacity, executive capability, promoting their organization’s growth and stature in the community, participating in local, state and hospital association activities and community activities, and participation in ACHE activities.
Dr. Kline has more than 16 years of health care experience, beginning his healthcare career as a CNA and CMA during his high school years. He was raised in Hastings, Neb., and graduated from Hastings Senior High School.
After high school, Dr. Kline moved to Lincoln to attend Southeast Community College where he obtained his Associate of Applied Sciences Degree in Criminal Justice. After earning his Associate’s degree, Dr. Kline attended the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center located in Grand Island, Neb. After graduating as a certified Nebraska Law Enforcement Officer, Dr. Kline began a career in law enforcement, starting as a deputy sheriff with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in Osceola, Neb. Dr. Kline worked for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for a year until he was recruited by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office in 2008. During his time with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Kline wore many hats including: K-9 Handler, SWAT Team Leader, Senior Road Deputy and Commander of the Major Crimes Unit.
After many years in Law enforcement, Dr. Kline decided to return to healthcare and returned to college, first obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource Management from Bellevue University. After earning his Bachelor’s degree, Dr. Kline began working for the Pawnee County Memorial Hospital in Pawnee City, Neb. Dr. Kline started out as Administrative Resident then was promoted to the executive assistant to the CEO, then to Associate Administrator.
During his time at Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kline earned his Master of Healthcare Administration degree. After 4 years at Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kline accepted a CEO position at Greeley County Health Services in Tribune, Kan.
During his four-year tenure at Greeley County Health Services, Dr. Kline earned his Doctorate in Health Care Administration and was asked to sit on many boards including the Kansas Clinical Improvement Collaborative, Kansas Hospital Association’s Governance Committee, Kansas Health Education and Research Foundation, and the Pioneer Health Network to name a few.
In 2020, Dr. Kline and his family decided to return to Nebraska and relocated to Fairbury, Neb., as the CEO of Jefferson Community Health and Life. JCH&L includes a 17-bed Critical Access Hospital, a 40-Bed long-term care, two family medicine clinics, and a community fitness center, and is co-owner with Bryan Health of a 50-unit assisted living facility. JCH&L is just embarking on an estimated $8.4 million project which will build a new family medicine clinic attached to the health center.
Dr. Kline and his wife, Andrea, have two daughters: Ellie, 11; and Katelyn, 9.
