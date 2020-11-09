Dr. Burke Kline honored

After many years in Law enforcement, Dr. Kline decided to return to healthcare and returned to college, first obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource Management from Bellevue University. After earning his Bachelor’s degree, Dr. Kline began working for the Pawnee County Memorial Hospital in Pawnee City, Neb. Dr. Kline started out as Administrative Resident then was promoted to the executive assistant to the CEO, then to Associate Administrator.

During his time at Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kline earned his Master of Healthcare Administration degree. After 4 years at Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kline accepted a CEO position at Greeley County Health Services in Tribune, Kan.

During his four-year tenure at Greeley County Health Services, Dr. Kline earned his Doctorate in Health Care Administration and was asked to sit on many boards including the Kansas Clinical Improvement Collaborative, Kansas Hospital Association’s Governance Committee, Kansas Health Education and Research Foundation, and the Pioneer Health Network to name a few.