Drug arrest made during traffic stop

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug offenses following a traffic stop this week.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Beatrice police responded to the area of West Hickory Road to assist Gage County deputies in locating a sedan.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Nicholas Williams.

Arrest documents state Williams told police he was following his GPS and accidentally turned southbound into the northbound lanes of Highway 77, Williams appeared nervous and said he got lost.

Documents state the officer observed a torch lighter in the passenger seat that he recognized this through to be commonly used to vaporize illicit substances.

Southeast communications informed the officer that Williams was a convicted felon who had been arrested in February for possession of controlled substance.

A K-9 unit was dispatched and indicated on the vehicle. Authorities located a purple straw which was coated in a white powdery substance, Three pills were also found in the vehicle. Williams was taken into custody and during a strip search he was allegedly attempting to push a sandwich-sized zip lock baggie with a white crystalline substance into his rectum. The baggie contained approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Williams was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and faulty vehicle lights.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0