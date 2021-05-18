Eagle Scouts to be awarded

The Fairbury Elks Lodge 1203 will honor three young men who earned their Eagle Scout award at there Lodge meeting on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. They are members of Beatrice Troop 221. They are Indigo Blood, Colten Daake and Bryce Milke.

Eagle Scout is the highest award any scout can achieve and fewer than 5% of the scouts ever achieve that distinction. There award was scheduled for last year but postponed because of the pandemic.

All scouts and the public are invited to the ceremony at the Fairbury Lodge located at Sixth and G Street.

