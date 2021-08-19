Early bird pricing extended for Goldenride Bikefest

Bike Walk Nebraska has announced that the Early Bird pricing for the Goldenride Bikefest will be extended through August 31. the Goldenride Bikefest is set to take place Sept. 18-19. Participants will bike from Lincoln to Beatrice on the Homestead Trail, stay overnight in Beatrice, and return the following day. Proceeds from the event will benefit Bike Walk Nebraska’s bicycle tourism initiatives.
A pre-ride kick off party with live music will be held in Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N 21st St.
Event information can be found at www.bikegoldenride.com.