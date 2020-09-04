Editorial cartoon
- Patrick Ethridge
A couple was arrested following an investigation into drug distribution from a Beatrice motel.
A homeowners association is seeking to prevent a registered sex offender from living in the Beatrice neighborhood.
One COVID-19 case has been found in Tri County Public Schools nearly three weeks into the 2020-2021 school year, according to Superintendent R…
Beatrice police arrested a transient this week for weapons violations while serving an arrest warrant.
The annual Eve of Destruction was held Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Beatrice Speedway. The event is typically held during the Gage County Fair but…
Three people were arrested following a lengthy search for a suspect who fled officers during a traffic stop in Jefferson County.
Hay may be for horses and other farm animals, but it’s also become a patriotic and creative art piece right outside of Beatrice.
Beatrice’s football season got off to a rough start Friday night against Ralston.
The new charges came two months after Ron Jeremy, 67, was charged with the rape of three women and the sexual assault of a fourth. Jeremy pleaded not guilty Monday.