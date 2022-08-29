Engler receives Orthopedic Board Certification

Callie Engler, PT, DPT, has been awarded the professional designation of Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Orthopaedic Therapy by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties of the American Physical Therapy Association.

To receive a board specialist designation, a therapist must have at least 2,000 of direct patient care or participate in an approved residency program and pass a 200-question competency exam. Once certified, a board specialist is required to maintain specialist status by performing research, providing mentorship, completing case studies, as well as testing every 10 years to prove exert level competency in orthopedics.

“As an orthopedic specialist, I have spent hours reading and applying the most up-to-date clinical practice guidelines and research to provide the most expert care,” Engler said. “Clinical guidelines are constantly changing and evolving. As an Orthopedic Clinical Specialist, I am responsible for continuing my research and following the most up-to-date standards.”

JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services patients can be confident in knowing they are getting the most evidence-based tailored care.

Engler received her bachelor of science in exercise science and Spanish from Nebraska Weslyan, and her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She has been with JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services since 2018. She is a member of the Nebraska chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association, Orthopaedic Section. She is also a Certified Manual Physical Therapist and is trained in Vestibular Rehabilitation and trigger point dry needling.

JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services provides a full range of therapy service, including physical, occupational, speech and pediatric therapy in Fairbury, NE. The department provides services to inpatients, outpatients and home health patients. JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services has six physical therapists, two occupational therapists, one speech therapist, one PT Aide, and two rehabilitation aides. If you need more information contact the department at 402-729-6840.

ABPTS was established by APTA as the governing body that awards certification to physical therapists who meet approved requirements. ABPTS oversees the physical therapy clinical specialist certification and maintenance of specialist certification programs and awards certificates to physical therapists meeting approved requirements.